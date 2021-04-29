Gonzalo, Federico Higuain may miss Inter Miami's weekend match after mother passes away

“When they left, Gonzalo and Fede both said that their mum's dying wish was [for] them to come back and play, and ultimately, you think about, the strength of a mother in a household is really powerful. So ultimately what I said to them is, you go back and see your family, spend time with your family and make sure that you give them everything you can, and football is secondary. So we’re not sure about the Higuain brothers.”

“They’re more than footballers, their families are more important,” Neville said. “So at this moment in time there is, we don't know whether the Higuains are going to be here Sunday.

The brothers had flown back to Argentina to be with their family, leading to a bigger-picture perspective from head coach Phil Neville as he mulls over his starting XI ahead of the weekend.

Gonzalo Higuain is one of Miami’s three Designated Players, with the striker scoring twice and assisting once across their first two games of 2021. Federico Higuain has played in his attacking midfield role, tallying one goal and one assist in last weekend’s 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union.

The club’s dealing with other potential absences, too, with Neville disclosing that DP midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro is in Mexico getting his green card and is a “major doubt” to play against Nashville. Further, wide forward Robbie Robinson and striker Julian Carranza are both out.

Given their potentially deflated attack, Miami may need to turn down the depth chart to record their first win at DRV PNK Stadium under Neville.

“So what I said to the guys this morning was is that, we've got a really, really good squad with two players for every position with real quality, and I'm like, now's our opportunity to show this quality, the strength of the squad, to give players opportunity that have been champing at the bit,” Neville said.

They likely aren’t going to waver from Neville’s preferred tactics, too, with Neville singling out Victor Ulloa, Jay Chapman and Edison Azcona as players who have stepped up in training.