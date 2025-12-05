FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Mexico in Group A with South Korea, South Africa & TBD

Mexico learned their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, slotting into Group A alongside South Korea, South Africa and the winner of UEFA Playoff D.
Here’s what awaits the co-hosts next June and July during the 48-team tournament.
When they’ll play
- June 11 vs. South Africa | Estadio Azteca - Mexico City
- June 18 vs. South Korea | Estadio Akron - Zapopan
- June 24 vs. TBD | Estadio Azteca - Mexico City
Who they drew
South Korea
- FIFA World Ranking: 22
- How they got here: AFC third round Group B winners
- World Cup history: 11 previous appearances; fourth-place finish in 2002
- Key players: Son Heung-Min (F), Kim Min-Jae (D), Lee Jae-Sung (M) Hwang Hee-Chan (F)
- Coach: Hong Myung-Bo
South Africa
- FIFA World Ranking: 61
- How they got here: CAF Group C winners
- World Cup history: 3 previous appearances
- Key players: Lyle Foster (F), Ronwen Williams (GK), Teboho Mokoena (M), Aubrey Modiba (D)
- Coach: Hugo Broos
UEFA Playoff D winner
From March 26-31, 16 UEFA nations will participate in the European playoffs. Four teams emerge to book their World Cup spot.
Path D
- Denmark vs. North Macedonia
- Czechia vs. Ireland
Final: Czechia/Ireland vs. Denmark/North Macedonia
Mexico's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Mexico automatically qualified for their 18th World Cup as 2026 co-hosts with the United States and Canada. They'll host the tournament for a record third time, following the 1970 and 1986 editions.
They're led by Javier Aguirre, who was hired in July 2024. This is El Vasco's third stint in charge of El Tri, highlighted by Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup triumphs earlier this year.
Mexico are captained by Edson Álvarez, with Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas and San Diego FC star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano competing for a spot on the World Cup squad.
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold at 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19