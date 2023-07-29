Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías from Colón

Facundo Farias - transfer MIA
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF remain busy in the summer transfer market, announcing Saturday they have signed attacking midfielder Facundo Farías from Argentine top-flight side Colón.

Farías, 20, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28. He is the club’s second U22 Initiative signing in recent weeks, after they previously acquired rising Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gómez from Club Libertad.

While at Colón, Farías recorded 16 goals and nine assists in 95 games across all competitions.

"Facundo is a player with a lot of promise and we’re excited to bring him to Inter Miami. We believe he will be able to realize his potential here and bolster our options in a number of positions," Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.

Summer swings

Farías joins an Inter Miami squad that’s grabbed global headlines all summer after acquiring forward Lionel Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba on free moves – creating an ex-FC Barcelona reunion in South Florida. They’re all playing under renowned manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino for a club whose ownership group includes David Beckham, creating a true star-led project.

Farías, who can play winger or as an attacking midfielder, will get the chance to link up with Messi, his fellow countryman who last December carried La Albiceleste to a 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

"I’m very pleased to make this move," said Farías. "Inter Miami is a big club with incredible ambition and I am excited to be a part of the project alongside great players, coaches and staff."

Roster fit

For MLS roster rules context: Since Messi and Busquets count as senior DPs and striker Leonardo Campana is a Young DP, Miami could explore using three U22 Initiative slots (maximum) this summer. All MLS clubs are afforded at least one U22 Initiative slot, a salary cap-friendly mechanism designed to help acquire top young talent from around the world.

As Farías arrives, Miami are preparing for a Leagues Cup knockout match (Round of 32) on Aug. 2, powered by Messi recording 3g/1a in two matches since his debut. The Herons also await a US Open Cup semifinal on Aug. 23 at FC Cincinnati, and are hopeful this roster revamp can power a surge into the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

CF Montréal sign defender Fernando Álvarez from Pachuca
Toronto FC sign South African forward Cassius Mailula
Andrés Perea loaned to NYCFC from Philadelphia Union
More News
More News
LA Galaxy midfielder Gastón Brugman suffers knee injury

LA Galaxy midfielder Gastón Brugman suffers knee injury
Your Saturday Kickoff: How Orlando’s League Cup group can turn into chaos tonight
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: How Orlando’s League Cup group can turn into chaos tonight
CF Montréal sign defender Fernando Álvarez from Pachuca
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign defender Fernando Álvarez from Pachuca
Lionel Messi creates "tidal wave" for MLS: Inter Miami sporting director
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi creates "tidal wave" for MLS: Inter Miami sporting director
Inter Miami sign Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías from Colón
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías from Colón
2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Saturday, July 29

2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Saturday, July 29
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati | July 27, 2023
6:55

HIGHLIGHTS: Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati | July 27, 2023
Goal: B. Vazquez vs. CDG, 73'
0:50

Goal: B. Vazquez vs. CDG, 73'
Goal: A. Briseño vs. CIN, 60'
0:43

Goal: A. Briseño vs. CIN, 60'
HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. St. Louis CITY SC | July 27, 2023
6:44

HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. St. Louis CITY SC | July 27, 2023
More Video