Inter Miami at FIFA Club World Cup: Everything fans need to know

Inter Miami CF enter the international arena at the FIFA Club World Cup, which expands to 32 teams for its 2025 edition held across the United States.
The Herons officially kick off the tournament on June 14, the first of 63 matches that culminate in the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium. An unprecedented $1 billion prize pool is up for grabs this summer.
Here is everything you need to know.
Group A schedule
Miami will play the competition's inaugural match against Egyptian side Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium. They'll then face Portuguese giants FC Porto at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium before returning to Hard Rock for their Group A finale against Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras.
The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include Miami, they'd play a Round of 16 match on June 28 or 29 against a Group B opponent.
How to watch
Every Club World Cup match will be streamed live on DAZN.com.
How they qualified
The Herons were awarded the spot allotted to the host country at the FIFA Club World Cup after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74-point haul.
Key players
- Lionel Messi: The centerpiece of Miami's ambitious project, Messi is the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and the winningest player in the sport's history. The legendary Argentine No. 10 is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.
- Luis Suárez: A legend in his own right, Suárez is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer and a generational striker who enjoys iconic status at clubs such as Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona.
- Sergio Busquets: The FIFA World Cup-winning former Spanish international revolutionized the holding midfielder position during a nearly 15-year career at Barça.
- Jordi Alba: Miami's 'Core Four' of Barcelona legends is rounded out by Alba, a transformative left back whose offensive prowess helped form a lethal attacking partnership with Messi that continues to this day.
- Benjamin Cremaschi: The 20-year-old homegrown midfielder is a box-to-box player with an eye for goal, attributes that have grown both his MLS and USMNT profiles since making his first-team debut in 2023.
- Telasco Segovia: The rising Venezuelan international has established himself as one of Miami's most effective offensive weapons, producing 4g/5a thus far during his debut season with the Herons.
- Noah Allen: The versatile homegrown defender has developed into an unquestioned starter at center back, tasked with anchoring Miami's backline week in and week out.
- Tadeo Allende: The on-loan forward from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo is Miami's second-leading scorer with six goals this season.
Head coach
Named as Gerardo "Tata" Martino's successor after Miami's record-setting 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign, Javier Mascherano is in his first club coaching job with the Herons.
The legendary former Argentina midfielder/defender previously managed his country at youth international levels, highlighted by runs at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup (Round of 16) and the 2024 Summer Olympics (quarterfinals).
Mascherano's memorable playing career included an eight-year stint at Barcelona, where he was teammates with Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba.
2025 thus far
Miami's second full season with Messi and the rest of the Core Four began much like their historic 2024 campaign, with the Herons jumping to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings after going undefeated through their first eight games of the season (5W-0L-3D).
The Southern Florida outfit also impressed throughout much of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, eliminating Sporting Kansas City, Jamaica side Cavalier FC and fellow CWC participants LAFC en route to a semifinal berth.
However, Miami's ConcaChampions dreams were sunk by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a two-legged semifinal defeat. This coincided with a dip in form where the club went 1W-5L-1D across all competitions.
The Herons have since rebounded, going undefeated in their last three (2W-0L-1D) behind Messi's stellar play. The Argentine produced 5g/4a during this stretch, winning back-to-back MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra awards and capping his exceptional May with MLS Player of the Month honors.
Club achievements
- 2023 Leagues Cup winners
- 2024 Supporters' Shield winners