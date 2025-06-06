Inter Miami at FIFA Club World Cup: Everything fans need to know

Inter Miami CF enter the international arena at the FIFA Club World Cup , which expands to 32 teams for its 2025 edition held across the United States.

Here is everything you need to know.

The Herons officially kick off the tournament on June 14, the first of 63 matches that culminate in the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium. An unprecedented $1 billion prize pool is up for grabs this summer.

The Herons were awarded the spot allotted to the host country at the FIFA Club World Cup after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74-point haul .

The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include Miami, they'd play a Round of 16 match on June 28 or 29 against a Group B opponent.

Miami will play the competition's inaugural match against Egyptian side Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium. They'll then face Portuguese giants FC Porto at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium before returning to Hard Rock for their Group A finale against Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras.

Mascherano's memorable playing career included an eight-year stint at Barcelona, where he was teammates with Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba.

The legendary former Argentina midfielder/defender previously managed his country at youth international levels, highlighted by runs at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup (Round of 16) and the 2024 Summer Olympics (quarterfinals).

Named as Gerardo "Tata" Martino's successor after Miami's record-setting 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign, Javier Mascherano is in his first club coaching job with the Herons.

2025 thus far

Miami's second full season with Messi and the rest of the Core Four began much like their historic 2024 campaign, with the Herons jumping to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings after going undefeated through their first eight games of the season (5W-0L-3D).

The Southern Florida outfit also impressed throughout much of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, eliminating Sporting Kansas City, Jamaica side Cavalier FC and fellow CWC participants LAFC en route to a semifinal berth.

However, Miami's ConcaChampions dreams were sunk by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a two-legged semifinal defeat. This coincided with a dip in form where the club went 1W-5L-1D across all competitions.

The Herons have since rebounded, going undefeated in their last three (2W-0L-1D) behind Messi's stellar play. The Argentine produced 5g/4a during this stretch, winning back-to-back MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra awards and capping his exceptional May with MLS Player of the Month honors.

Club achievements