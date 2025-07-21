St. Louis CITY acquire Sang Bin Jeong from Minnesota United

"We’re always looking to add young, dynamic players with high potential, and we believe our system will allow him to showcase his qualities and reach another level in his development."

"Sang Bin is an exciting attacking player with great pace and creativity in the final third," said St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He brings versatility to our attack, the ability to stretch defenses with his runs in behind, and a high work rate that fits perfectly with our intense style of play.

Jeong scored 7g/5a in 82 all-competition appearances for Minnesota. He joined the Loons in March 2023 as a U22 Initiative signing, arriving from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In return for the 23-year-old South Korean international, Minnesota receive up to $2 million – $1.6 million guaranteed and potentially another $400,000 in incentives. Additionally, they retain a sell-on percentage should Jeong be transferred.

In Minnesota, Jeong fell from a starting role in 2024 to a substitute's role in 2025. Now, he gets a fresh start in St. Louis.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Sang Bin for being a fantastic person who we will miss," said Minnesota chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He has forever made friends here at MNUFC. He was an integral part of the club's push in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and the organization is grateful for his contributions in the last two-and-a-half seasons with the club.

"Together, we felt this was the right opportunity to send him to a quality organization where he can continue to grow and compete at a high level."

With 11 regular-season matches remaining, St. Louis are 11 points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. They parted ways with head coach Olof Mellberg in late May.