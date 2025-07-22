Atlanta United waive midfielder Mateusz Klich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Atlanta United have waived midfielder Mateusz Klich, the club announced Monday.

The 35-year-old former Polish international joined Atlanta from D.C. United in a December 2024 trade. However, he was limited to 0g/1a in 16 games (nine starts) with the Five Stripes.

Unlike during his D.C. days, the former Leeds United star did not occupy a Designated Player roster spot for Atlanta.

"Mateusz was a true professional during his time with the club," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. "We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

As Klich exits, Atlanta are 13th in the Eastern Conference (20 points; 4W-11L-8D).