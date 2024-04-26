Inter Miami get Matías Rojas, injury boost vs. New England Revolution

Inter Miami CF will be boosted by new signing Matías Rojas and the return of two key players from injury in Matchday 11, head coach Gerardo Martino revealed on the eve of Saturday's game at the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

"This week we had the chance to bring back Leo Campana and Robert Taylor, and they'll be part of the squad as well," Tata said. "Beginning next week we'll start looking into Jordi and Fede. Diego will take a bit longer."

It's a welcome change for Miami, who despite entering this weekend tops in the Supporters' Shield race (5W-2L-3D, 18 points) have dealt with a litany of injuries currently highlighted by Gómez, Jordi Alba , Federico Redondo and Facundo Farías – the last out for the season with a left ACL injury.

Rojas, a Paraguayan international teammate of fellow midfielder Diego Gómez , will be with the Herons' traveling squad at Gillette Stadium, as will attackers Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana after recovering from their respective hamstring issues.

On Saturday, Martino will also have three-fourths of the Big Four available: Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi. Miami's legendary No. 10 has 7g/6a in just under 500 league minutes, while Suárez remains one of the world's elite strikers to the tune of 6g/4a in nine matches this season.

And now Tata can add Rojas to the mix. The 28-year-old veteran has 37 goals and 18 assists in 205 career club matches, most notably starring for Argentine top-flight side Racing Club, as well as additional stints in South America with Cerro Porteño, Lanús, Defensa y Justicia and Corinthians.