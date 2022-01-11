Inter Miami CF sign MLS veteran goalkeeper Clement Diop

Inter Miami CF 's transformational offseason has continued by signing goalkeeper Clement Diop , the club announced Tuesday. He joins through the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023.

“Clément is an experienced professional and we’ve seen his talent firsthand as he trained with Inter Miami since September,” Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “We’re happy to have him officially join the team and add to our already strong goalkeeper group.”