Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign MLS veteran goalkeeper Clement Diop

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF's transformational offseason has continued by signing goalkeeper Clement Diop, the club announced Tuesday. He joins through the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023.

Diop, 28, spent the second half of the 2021 campaign training with Inter Miami.

“Clément is an experienced professional and we’ve seen his talent firsthand as he trained with Inter Miami since September,” Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “We’re happy to have him officially join the team and add to our already strong goalkeeper group.”

The once-capped Senegal international has featured in 47 MLS regular-season games split across a combined six seasons with CF Montréal and the LA Galaxy. Last August, CFM and Diop mutually agreed to a contract termination.

Diop projects as Miami’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Nick Marsman, who made 22 starts a year ago after joining in July from Eredivisie side Feyenoord Rotterdam.

