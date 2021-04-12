Inter Miami CF signs Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman

Marsman will join the club in July from Eredivisie side Feyenoord Rotterdam, where he's made 21 league appearances over the last two seasons and five starts in the UEFA Europa League.

“We are pleased to welcome Nick to Inter Miami. He brings a wealth of qualities both in and out of possession which will impact and complement our style of play,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in a team release. “We head into the 2021 season confident that our strength this year at the goalkeeper position will come from our combined qualities. Nick’s addition alongside John McCarthy, Drake Callender and Dylan Castanheira, who have already impressed in preseason, reinforces our ambition and intent to have a high level of competition at every position."

Marsman is a seasoned veteran of the Dutch top flight, having made 136 Eredivisie appearances since his 2011 debut. Before joining Feyenoord Rotterdam, he primarily featured for FC Twente, where he made 113 appearances from 2011-2017. During his tenure with FC Twente, Marsman also had a stint on loan with Go Ahead Eagles in 2012-2013, where he was the team's first-choice goalkeeper.