CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination

CF Montréal and goalkeeper Clement Diop have mutually agreed to a contract termination, the club announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Montréal recalled goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from his loan with Valour FC.
Diop, 27, was originally acquired by the club in the Waiver Draft ahead of the 2018 season. He earned the starting job in 2020 under Thierry Henry and continued as their starter this season before picking up an injury. He made 30 appearances with Montréal.
"CF Montréal would like to thank Clément and wishes him the best of luck for the rest of his career," a club statement read.
Prior to joining Montréal, Diop started his MLS career with the LA Galaxy, where he made 17 appearances.
James Pantemis had been serving as the club's starter without Diop, but he's missed the last couple games due to being in health & safety protocols. Sebastian Breza has started their last two matches.
Sirios, 20, made 11 appearances with Valour and led the Canadian Premier League in saves.