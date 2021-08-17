CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination

CF Montréal and goalkeeper Clement Diop have mutually agreed to a contract termination, the club announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Montréal recalled goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from his loan with Valour FC.

Diop, 27, was originally acquired by the club in the Waiver Draft ahead of the 2018 season. He earned the starting job in 2020 under Thierry Henry and continued as their starter this season before picking up an injury. He made 30 appearances with Montréal.