Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

The legendary Argentine No. 10 capped a bounce-back win for the Herons, playing a give-and-go with Telasco Segovia before firing a thunderous left-footed shot into the roof of the net to seal the 4-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls .

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 11, securing 47% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Carles Gil (31.1%): Gil has been the catalyst in the New England Revolution's early-season turnaround, and continued his torrid form in the Revs' 2-0 win at Toronto FC, opening the scoring with a well-cushioned, first-time volley into the top-left corner.

3rd place, Joaquín Pereyra (13.4%): Pereyra put the finishing touches on Minnesota United FC’s 3-0 win at Austin FC with his first MLS goal, a stunning left-footed shot from distance that caromed in off the far post.