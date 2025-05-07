Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 11, securing 47% of the fan vote.
The legendary Argentine No. 10 capped a bounce-back win for the Herons, playing a give-and-go with Telasco Segovia before firing a thunderous left-footed shot into the roof of the net to seal the 4-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.
2nd place, Carles Gil (31.1%): Gil has been the catalyst in the New England Revolution's early-season turnaround, and continued his torrid form in the Revs' 2-0 win at Toronto FC, opening the scoring with a well-cushioned, first-time volley into the top-left corner.
3rd place, Joaquín Pereyra (13.4%): Pereyra put the finishing touches on Minnesota United FC’s 3-0 win at Austin FC with his first MLS goal, a stunning left-footed shot from distance that caromed in off the far post.
4th place, Chucky Lozano (8.5%): Lozano put together a Player of the Matchday performance (2g/2a) in San Diego FC’s historic 5-0 win over FC Dallas. His second goal was smoothly taken as he ran onto Anders Dreyer's through ball, rounded Maarten Paes and slotted home the finish.
