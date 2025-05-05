San Diego FC: Chucky Lozano named Player of the Matchday

Chucky Lozano went beast mode to lead San Diego FC to a historic 5-0 win over FC Dallas and earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 11.

The Mexican international had 2g/2a as the expansion side produced their most lopsided victory to date. He started the party at Snapdragon Stadium with a brace inside the opening half-hour, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to produce at least 4g/4a in his first eight games with an expansion club during their debut season.

Lozano then assisted on goals by Anders Dreyer and Onni Valakari to become just the fourth player in league history to accumulate 2g/2a in a single match for an expansion team in their inaugural season. Fellow Mexican superstar Carlos Vela was the most recent to do so with LAFC in 2018.