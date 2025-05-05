San Diego FC: Chucky Lozano named Player of the Matchday

Chucky Lozano went beast mode to lead San Diego FC to a historic 5-0 win over FC Dallas and earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 11.
The Mexican international had 2g/2a as the expansion side produced their most lopsided victory to date. He started the party at Snapdragon Stadium with a brace inside the opening half-hour, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to produce at least 4g/4a in his first eight games with an expansion club during their debut season.
Lozano then assisted on goals by Anders Dreyer and Onni Valakari to become just the fourth player in league history to accumulate 2g/2a in a single match for an expansion team in their inaugural season. Fellow Mexican superstar Carlos Vela was the most recent to do so with LAFC in 2018.
In the process, Lozano joined Dreyer (Matchday 1) as the second San Diego FC player to be named Player of the Matchday. The club's inaugural Designated Player signing has a team-best 10 goal contributions (4g/6a) in just eight matches.
Lozano and San Diego will look to improve on a promising start when they visit St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday for Matchday 12 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+). They sit fourth in the Western Conference with 17 points (5W-4L-2D).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.