Inter Miami CF's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday

Leonardo Campana was a surprise late inclusion for Inter Miami on the weekend, but it's no surprise the Ecuadorian forward claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 15 for his stunning half-volley that hit the crossbar before giving Inter Miami a 1-0 win over visiting D.C. United.
Campana accrued 41.4% percent of the fan vote.
2nd place, Andrés Gómez (25.3%): The Colombian's thunderous full volley from Diego Luna's corner kick helped Real Salt Lake claim a 5-3 Rocky Mountain Cup victory over the Colorado Rapids.
3rd place, Jake Davis (19.7%): The Sporting Kansas City defender torched the back of the net with a rising thunderbolt from distance in a 3-2 loss at Austin FC.
4th place, Cameron Harper (13.4%): Harper's equalizing golazo that went bar down was the highlight for the Red Bulls in a 2-1 Hudson River Derby defeat to New York City FC.
