Inter Miami CF's Leo Campana named Player of the Matchday

Campana got the scoring started early at Lower.com Field with the opener inside 10 minutes, then netted the eventual game-winner in the 41st minute with a thundering header off a Jean Mota corner kick, snapping Inter Miami's six-match league losing streak.

The Ecuadorian international garners the honors after bagging the third multi-goal game of his MLS career, and first since September 18, 2022 against D.C. United .

Following a breakout brace in his team's 2-1 victory at the Columbus Crew , Inter Miami CF striker Leo Campana has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 10.

Campana becomes the first Inter Miami player to win Player of the Matchday since Alejandro Pozuelo did so in Matchday 25 of last season. It's the second time Campana has won the award, the first occurring in Matchday 6 of last season. Campana and LAFC star Carlos Vela are now the only two players in MLS to win the award in each of the last two seasons.

The 22-year-old's 13 career MLS goals and three multi-goal games are each the second-most in club history, trailing only Gonzalo Higuaín (29 goals, five multi-goal games).

Campana is coming off a breakout campaign in which he racked up 11g/2a in 26 appearances (21 starts). After working his way back from an early-season injury, the Young Designated Player is primed to resume a leading role in the South Florida side's attack as the Herons seek a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami return to action Saturday in Matchday 11 when they host Eastern Conference foe Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).