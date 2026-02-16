Inter Miami CF 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 9:30 pm ET at LAFC
- Home opener: April 4 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Austin FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions turned heads in the offseason transfer market, setting them up to challenge for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup title and open Miami Freedom Park this spring.
Lionel Messi will look to become the first three-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP and defend his Golden Boot presented by Audi crown (29g/19a). He added an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record 15 goal contributions (6g/9a) en route to last year's title.
Also looming large for Messi? The 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he'll aim to help Argentina defend their title alongside teammate Rodrigo De Paul.
They'll likely be joined at the global spectacle by Mexican striker Germán Berterame and Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, two of Inter Miami's top winter signings.
Key Signings
- David Ayala: The midfielder arrived via a trade with the Portland Timbers, enhancing options following Sergio Busquets’ retirement.
- Germán Berterame: The Mexican international forward, acquired from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey, is Miami’s third DP alongside Messi and De Paul.
- Micael: The Brazilian center back returns to MLS after starring with Houston Dynamo FC. He's on loan from Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras.
- Facundo Mura: A versatile defender, Mura was signed as a free agent after playing for Racing Club in his native Argentina.
- Sergio Reguilón: The Spanish left back was signed as a free agent after stops with Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Manchester United and more.
- Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year was signed via free agency after seven seasons with Minnesota United FC.
Key Departures
- Jordi Alba: The legendary Spanish left back retired as an MLS Cup 2025 champion.
- Tomás Avilés: The Argentine center back was loaned to CF Montréal for the 2026 season.
- Sergio Busquets: Busquets, arguably the greatest defensive midfielder of his generation, retired after Miami's memorable 2025 campaign.
- Baltasar Rodríguez: The Argentine midfielder's loan from Racing Club expired, having provided 3g/3a in 22 games.
- Óscar Ustari: The veteran goalkeeper left Miami via mutual contract termination.
- Marcelo Weigandt: The Argentine defender is back playing for Boca Juniors after being on loan with Miami.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Inter Miami CF.
- Andrés Agulla: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 1st in Eastern Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: Inter Miami CF’s Presagio Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Javier Mascherano
- Stadium: Miami Freedom Park
- Last year: 19W-7L-8D, 65 points, 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi champions