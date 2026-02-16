Inter Miami CF 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions turned heads in the offseason transfer market, setting them up to challenge for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup title and open Miami Freedom Park this spring.

Lionel Messi will look to become the first three-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP and defend his Golden Boot presented by Audi crown (29g/19a). He added an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record 15 goal contributions (6g/9a) en route to last year's title.

Also looming large for Messi? The 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he'll aim to help Argentina defend their title alongside teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

They'll likely be joined at the global spectacle by Mexican striker Germán Berterame and Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, two of Inter Miami's top winter signings.

Key Signings