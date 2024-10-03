Inter Miami begin Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs path with standalone match

Inter Miami CF will begin Round One Best-of-3 Series action in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Watch for free

Fans with or without an MLS Season Pass subscription can watch on Apple TV. Additionally, the match will be broadcast live on screens in Times Square in the heart of New York City.

Inter Miami will host the Eastern Conference Wild Card winner, played on Tuesday, October 22 by the East No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.