Inter Miami begin Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs path with standalone match

Inter Miami CF will begin Round One Best-of-3 Series action in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Watch for free
Fans with or without an MLS Season Pass subscription can watch on Apple TV. Additionally, the match will be broadcast live on screens in Times Square in the heart of New York City.
Inter Miami will host the Eastern Conference Wild Card winner, played on Tuesday, October 22 by the East No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
As 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners, the Herons have clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason. That includes MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, should they advance that far.
Stars deliver
Inter Miami lifted their first-ever Supporters' Shield on Wednesday night; a 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew ensured they'll finish as the year's best regular-season team. If Tata Martino's side wins their final two matches, they'll establish a new MLS single-season points record (currently 73, set by the 2021 New England Revolution).
Lionel Messi (17g/15a) and Luis Suárez (18g/6a) lead Inter Miami, starring alongside fellow ex-FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The team's youth has also shined, including Paraguayan international Diego Gómez, Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo and US international Benjamin Cremaschi.
MLS Cup next?
To become MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami would need to win as few as five matches:
- Round One Best-of-3: Home, away, home (if needed)
- Eastern Conference Semifinal: Home vs. East No. 4/5 winner
- Eastern Conference Final: Home vs. other remaining team
- MLS Cup: vs. Western Conference winner
The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket and schedule details for Wild Card and Round One matches will be announced following the final day of MLS regular season action – Decision Day on October 19.