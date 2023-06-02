Inter Miami after Phil Neville dismissal: "We have a team that's good enough"

“ … The staff, the front office, the players, the coaches and players have to give a little bit more and be a little more clinical. If you look at our results, many 1-0 losses. I would say all but two, so we're in these games. But when we get chances we have to finish.”

“We've had some injuries that have affected results, but we have a competitive team, we have a team good enough to be winning these games. There's top players up top that need to be finishing goals,” said Henderson.

Chris Henderson, Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, was explicit Friday when discussing the rationale behind why they went in a different direction as the 2023 campaign’s halfway point comes into view.

The club sits last (15th place) in the Eastern Conference table and third-from-bottom in the overall league (27 of 29 teams) with a 5W-10L-0D record (15 points; 1 ppg). They’ve also experienced two lengthy losing streaks this year, and hope their current four-game skid ends Saturday night when hosting D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Key injuries, underperforming stars

The injuries mentioned mainly surround Brazilian midfielders Gregore (foot) and Jean Mota (knee), their engine-room drivers. Gregore, their captain, went down in mid-March and the club took six straight losses before a 2-1 win at the Columbus Crew in late April stopped the bleeding.

On the scoring front, marquee strikers Josef Martínez and Leonardo Campana have combined to score six goals (three apiece) of their 14 total. Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, one of their Designated Players, has zero goals and one assist thus far. Especially in the final third, the clinical touch has proven evasive.

It all creates an area of focus for interim head coach Javier Morales, who was an assistant on Neville’s staff and initially joined the club in early 2019 as an academy coach, before their 2020 expansion season.

“They are two talented players and for me, it's not like if we can play with one or two forwards,” said Morales, addressing how to get more out of Martínez and Campana. “I want them in their best performances to give problems to me if we have with two, with three, if we have another forward ready. But what I'm looking for is to have everyone at his top level to try to contribute to the team and try to help us to win games.”

Morales, among MLS’s best-ever playmakers, is a Real Salt Lake legend from his playing days. He described Neville’s departure, combined with assistant coach Jason Kreis leaving, as a tough moment considering the opportunities they both afforded him. But he’s also eager to be more than a caretaker interim with a short-term purview.

“This is the opportunity of my life, I've been waiting for this,” said Morales. “Probably it's not in the way I expected, but this is life, it is what it is and it's coming this time. I'm happy for the opportunity and I will do my best.