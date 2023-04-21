Tata Martino: MLS reunion "always" an option for ex-Atlanta United coach

Nearly five years after leaving Major League Soccer, Gerardo "Tata" Martino not only still follows the league – he's open to returning.

Atlanta United's first-ever head coach, who led the Five Stripes to MLS Cup presented by Audi glory in 2018 before taking over the Mexico national team job, stated as much, in no uncertain terms, during a recent interview with The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas.

“MLS is my weakness,” said the Argentine manager, who's currently out of work since November following El Tri's group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, a lack of a job doesn't mean a lack of opportunities for Martino. As recently as last month, he turned down an offer from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors – reportedly because a return to his native country isn't in his plans.

A return to MLS, on the other hand, appears to be a much more exciting option for "Tata," who fondly remembers his legendary stint with the Five Stripes and working with stars like Miguel Almirón and Josef Martínez.