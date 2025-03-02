INSANE bicycle kick: Jacob Murrell saves DC United in stoppage time

Oh my word.
D.C. United forward Jacob Murrell salvaged a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night – beating goalkeeper Chris Brady with an audacious, looping bicycle kick in the 96th minute at Soldier Field.
It was the 20-year-old's second career MLS goal, earning D.C. a crucial road point and canceling out Hugo Cuypers' brace for Chicago. Additionally, 2024 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Christian Benteke scored for the Black-and-Red and missed a 91st-minute penalty kick.
"He embodies the type of values that we believe in as a club and this idea of being relentless," head coach Troy Lesesne said post-game of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection out of Georgetown University.
"He's a guy that shows up every single day, no matter what his role is. He starts last week and gets an assist. He knows his role is to come on in this match, doesn't complain about it and he goes in and makes a big, big moment for the club in terms of gaining a point. We know at the end of the year, this could be a big one."
Last year, D.C. finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on the goal-differential tiebreaker.
But with an undefeated start to the 2025 campaign, could brighter days lie ahead for the historic club?