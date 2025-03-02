INSANE bicycle kick: Jacob Murrell saves DC United in stoppage time

"He embodies the type of values that we believe in as a club and this idea of being relentless," head coach Troy Lesesne said post-game of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection out of Georgetown University.

"He's a guy that shows up every single day, no matter what his role is. He starts last week and gets an assist. He knows his role is to come on in this match, doesn't complain about it and he goes in and makes a big, big moment for the club in terms of gaining a point. We know at the end of the year, this could be a big one."