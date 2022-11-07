Injury updates: USMNT's Dest, Richards & more pose World Cup questions

We’re sorry we don’t have a more inspiring lede for you. Let’s be real: This is what’s front of mind for almost everyone as the US men’s national team prepare to unveil their 26-man 2022 World Cup roster at a made-for-television live event in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening (5 pm ET | ESPN 2, ESPN+).

It’s with good reason. Peril lurks even for those who are fortunate enough to make this final, life-changing cut, at least the ones who play in Europe. Because there’s still one more week of club soccer left across the pond before the FIFA-mandated international pause begins, signaling the honest-to-goodness eve of the big tournament.

There are tactical implications to consider here, because the next few likely names – Sergiño Dest, Joe Scally and Kellyn Acosta – on Gregg Berhalter’s LB depth chart are right-footed. As we’ve seen in the last few years of match action, using one of them inverted on the left corner tends to shift the team’s overall shape and patterns of play along that flank.

The Colorado Rapids product broke his tibia late last week while training with Royal Antwerp. It’s a three-to-four-month recovery process and while the 23-year-old wasn’t a World Cup lock, he seemed to have been the leading option for a specialist backup to Antonee “Jedi” Robinson at left back.

Issues with the adductors, a group of muscles that link the inner thighs to the core, can be both persistent and elusive because they are so central to both general running and movement and soccer-specific elements like ball striking. From where we’re standing, that makes this more concerning for the USMNT than some of the knocks plaguing other players – Dest’s minutes, even in training, may have to be carefully managed in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Yanks’ first-choice right back is carrying what AC Milan calls “adductor fatigue,” which kept him out of the Rossoneri’s Serie A win over Spezia on Saturday and, if reports out of Italy are accurate, will also prevent him from taking part in Tuesday’s league match vs. Cremonese.

Another highly talented but injury-plagued youngster, Richards is a legit competitor to start next to Walker Zimmerman at center back – when healthy. And Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira revealed to reporters over the weekend that the latter conditional still hasn’t been fully met, even after weeks of recovery and rehabilitation for the hamstring issue that ruled Richards out of the USMNT’s September camp.

“Chris has started doing some work outside but he didn’t do any kind of training with the team yet,” said the former New York City FC coach. “What is important is about him physically, there is a step he has to go through and at the moment he hasn’t done any kind of training with the squad. So the decision is not going to be mine but with the doctor.”