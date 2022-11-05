LAFC Player Ratings: Bale, McCarthy & Vela shine in MLS Cup victory 

Cherundolo's side never looked quite comfortable against the Union. They were pinned back for much of the match, struggled to control possession, and were regularly threatened. All that didn't matter in the end, though. LAFC never gave up, despite conceding what looked like a certain winner at the death. It was an exceptional regular season campaign for the first-year head coach, and he capped it off by delivering the first MLS Cup in the club's short but elite history.