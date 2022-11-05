Matchday

LAFC Player Ratings: Bale, McCarthy & Vela shine in MLS Cup victory 

By Ben Wright @benwright

What. A. Game. LAFC won their first-ever MLS Cup in what could go down in history as the most entertaining match in MLS playoff history. Down a man and conceding a go-ahead goal in the 124th minute, Gareth Bale silenced the doubters with a dramatic equalizer in the 128th minute to defeat the Philadelphia Union at Banc of America Stadium.

Substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy rose to the occasion in the penalty kick shootout, making two saves in front of the 3252 to deliver MLS Cup in one of the most dramatic and thrilling matches this league will ever see.

Here is how the Champions performed:

5.0
LAFC_Maxime_Crepeau_HEA
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper · Los Angeles Football Club

Crépeau wasn't tested too often but did have a shaky moment on a corner kick, flapping at the delivery and nearly allowing Philadelphia to score on the rebound. Was absolutely helpless on Daniel Gazdag's equalizer. Was put into an awful situation with a slow back pass from Jesús Murillo, coming off his line to close down an onrushing Corey Burke and mistiming the challenge. He was sent off after VAR review, but more importantly, he suffered a serious-looking leg injury just days before Canada kick off their World Cup campaign.

6.5
LAFC_Diego_Palacios_HEA
Diego Palacios
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

The World Cup-bound Ecuadoran left back nearly doubled LAFC's lead, forcing Andre Blake into a strong save with a shot that may have actually been a cross. Constantly energetic and intelligent in his movement, and set up Bale's goal with a pinpoint cross.

6.5
LAFC_Sebastien_Ibeagha_HEA
Sebastien Ibeagha
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

In for Giorgio Chiellini, Ibeagha did really well to limit Philadelphia's effectiveness in the final third. He was a ball-winning machine in the box, dominant in the air, and positionally astute.

7.0
LAFC_Jesus_Murillo_HEA
Jesús Murillo
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Murillo was a bit shaky in possession and less dominant than his defensive partner, but he put his speed to good use to recover from a few balls over the top. Gave LAFC a go-ahead-goal with an absolutely thumping header from a corner. Unfortunately set up Crépeau's injury and sending off with an under-hit back pass.

6.0
LAFC_Ryan_Hollingshead_HEA
Ryan Hollingshead
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Playing in his first MLS Cup, the veteran was reliable in possession and won the most tackles in the match. Against the Union's high press, though, he didn't quite have his typical impact in the attacking half of the pitch. Confidently dispatched his penalty kick in the shootout.

7.0
LAFC_Kellyn_Acosta_HEA
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Acosta pulled the strings for LAFC in midfield and was progressive in possession. His free kick opened the scoring, albeit with a hefty deflection, and minutes later he made a goal-saving tackle at the other end.

7.5
LAFC_Ilie_Sanchez_HEA
Ilie Sánchez
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Ilie won't grab many of the headlines, but his role was crucial for LAFC. He spent the match man-marking Gazdag, and effectively took the Union's top scorer out of the match. Most importantly, he smashed the winning penalty kick home, closing out an exceptional season for the Black & Gold.

5.5
LAFC_Jose_Cifuentes_HEA
José Cifuentes
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Cifuentes wasn't quite as efficient with the ball in the face of the Union's relentless energy, but he was able to bypass pressure on the dribble and put in a workmanlike shift.

6.0
LAFC_Denis_Bouanga_HEAD
Dénis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

As always, Bouanga always threatened to get in behind. With the Union surprisingly controlling possession and harassing LAFC's backline with a high press, he was a much-needed outlet to relieve pressure, and he opened up valuable real estate in the box. Thumped home his penalty kick with authority.

5.5
LAFC_Cristian_Arango_HEA
Cristian Arango
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Arango put in a workmanlike shift and threatened Philadelphia's back line with crafty movement, but it never quite clicked for him. Constantly closed down by the Union's elite defense, he snatched at a few shots and could have been more efficient with the chances he had.

6.5
LAFC_Carlos_Vela_HEA
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

The 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP started the match a little slowly but grew into the first half. His quick interchanges and passing in and around the box opened up the game for the Black & Gold. He assisted Murillo's goal before making way six minutes into extra time for Bale.

6.0
Steve Cherundolo
Manager

Cherundolo's side never looked quite comfortable against the Union. They were pinned back for much of the match, struggled to control possession, and were regularly threatened. All that didn't matter in the end, though. LAFC never gave up, despite conceding what looked like a certain winner at the death. It was an exceptional regular season campaign for the first-year head coach, and he capped it off by delivering the first MLS Cup in the club's short but elite history.

Substitutes

5.5
LAFC_Kwadwo_Opoku_HEA
Kwadwo Opoku
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Replaced Arango with 15 minutes left in regulation, and provided a needed burst of energy. His non-stop movement around the box asked questions of Philadelphia's defense, even if it didn't have the end product to show for it. Made way for goalkeeper John McCarthy after Crépeau's red card.

7.0
Gareth Bale LAFC Head
Gareth Bale
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Came on six minutes into extra time as a nominal striker, and didn't have a huge impact. That is, until the 128th minute when he rose above Jack Elliott to power home a header and pull the match level. Maybe his impact was underwhelming in the regular season, but moments like that are why teams sign players like him.

4.5
Cristian Tello
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Replaced Kellyn Acosta and played in more of a central midfield role. Tested Blake with a shot from range and upped the tempo in possession, but couldn't find a breakthrough. Hit a tame penalty kick in the shootout to give Blake an easy save.

8.0
LAFC_John_McCarthy_HEA
John McCarthy
Goalkeeper · Los Angeles Football Club

On in the 118th minute after Crépeau's sending off and injury, he made an other-worldly initial save to deny Julian Carranza from point-blank range, but was helpless to stop Jack Elliott on the rebound. In the shootout, though, McCarthy shined. With the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year on the other side, the substitute made two saves against his former team to give LAFC their first-ever MLS Cup, deservedly being named MLS Cup MVP.

