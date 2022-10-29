Injury troubles: NYCFC likely shorthanded for Eastern Conference Final at Philadelphia

When the 2021 Eastern Conference Final was played last December, the defining storyline was who the Philadelphia Union were without during an eventual 2-1 defeat to eventual champions New York City FC .

Now, in the 2022 version of that exact Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matchup, the shoe may be on the other foot. The Cityzens enter Subaru Park with injury concerns lingering around forward Talles Magno, midfielders Maxi Moralez and Alfredo Morales, and defenders Maxime Chanot and Tayvon Gray.

To put it lightly, NYCFC’s depth will be tested on Sunday evening (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) when an MLS Cup berth is on the line.

“We haven't ruled them out, but it's going to be so difficult to roll those guys out in a game like this when they haven't seen the training field all week,” interim head coach Nick Cushing said Friday. “It's unfortunate for us in this game, but one more day. We have a terrific medical team here and until they tell me they're out, I'm still considering them.”

Cushing expects updates to go down to the wire, with Magno, Chanot and Moralez all seeing limited minutes in their 3-1 Eastern Conference Semifinal win at CF Montréal last weekend. As for Morales and Gray, they’re yet to play in this postseason run that also includes a 3-0 Round One win over Inter Miami CF on home turf.