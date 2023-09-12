In or out? Why these playoff bubble teams should be worried

The following six clubs are dangerously flirting with missing out on playoffs, raising temperatures heading into the regular season's final stretch.

But it’s not an all-access party by any means, as 11 teams (six in the East, five in the West) will discover come Decision Day on Oct. 21 – or even sooner.

Standings: 9th in East

9th in East Record : 9W-12L-7D; 34 points

: 9W-12L-7D; 34 points Games remaining: 6

6 Next game: Sept. 16 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

First things first: Wayne Rooney, in his first full year in charge, has more than improved on a D.C. United side that finished dead last in 2022. In fact, the legendary English striker-turned-manager currently has the Black-and-Red in the ninth-and-final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, good for a Wild Card berth.

And yet, Rooney’s Christian Benteke-centric attack has recently gone the way of the Belgian international, who went more than three months without scoring before netting a brace in a 4-0 blowout of Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 29. That was United's first win by a multi-goal margin since late June (3-0 over FC Cincinnati) and their first home win in that span as well.