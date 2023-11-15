"I never gave up": Sporting KC star Alan Pulido reflects on Comeback Player of the Year

After a lost 2022 season, there were no guarantees that Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido would regain his peak form in 2023.

Sidelined for all of last year's campaign due to a significant knee injury, the subsequent rehab process was grueling and not always linear.

But with Wednesday's announcement that Pulido is the 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, the Mexican striker earned an individual accolade to reflect his long road back to being an elite goalscorer.

"The important thing was that I never gave up. I always worked, I always fought," Pulido said in Spanish at a subsequent press conference. "I knew I was close to returning and I had to help the team achieve the goals we set at the beginning of the [season]. Thank God I was able to contribute with goals, with victories – along with my teammates – that kept us hoping to enter the playoffs until the end, and it was like that."

As Sporting KC ascended back up the Western Conference table after a 10-match winless run to start the year, Pulido's return helped fuel the turnaround.

When the dust settled, he racked up 14 goals and three assists, helping his club secure a No. 8 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. After a Round One upset that eliminated top-seed St. Louis CITY SC, they'll meet Houston Dynamo FC in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 26 at Shell Energy Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"When players get injuries like that, you find out what they're really like because it takes a lot of intestinal fortitude," SKC manager and sporting director Peter Vermes said. "You have to do the work. It’s individual. It’s not with the team where ‘hey, you guys got to run today’ then you have guys helping you do that work."