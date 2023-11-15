Sporting KC's Alan Pulido named 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

After overcoming a significant knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2022 season, Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido has been named the 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.
The Mexican international produced an MLS career-best and club-high 14 goals in 2023 alongside three assists as SKC returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Pulido, nearly 14 months after his setback was announced, returned for SKC in an April 1 match at the Philadelphia Union. The club-record signing never looked back, and in September was rewarded with a Designated Player contract extension.
Some accomplishments for Pulido in 2023 include:
- MLS Player of the Month presented by CELSIUS in June after scoring a league-high six goals in five matches.
- From June through Decision Day, Pulido’s 13 goals were the second-most in the league.
- Pulido's four multi-goal games were the second-most in MLS.
- Among players with at least 50 shot attempts in 2023, Pulido scored 25.9% of those (14-of-54) – the best mark in MLS.
- Pulido's form coincided with SKC emerging from a 10-game winless start to the season (0W-7L-3D).
- From May to the end of the 2023 campaign, SKC led the Western Conference in points (41), wins (12) and goals per game (1.88), while ranking second in goal differential (+10).
The MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity and, as a result, missed a significant portion of the 2022 season – then shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2023 season.
The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Pulido beat out fellow finalists Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and João Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC).
Players
Clubs
Media
TOTAL
1. Alan Pulido (SKC)
22.01%
28.21%
52.02%
34.08%
2. Miles Robinson (ATL)
27.04%
38.46%
10.98%
25.50%
3. João Paulo (SEA)
8.18%
12.82%
6.36%
9.12%
MLS Comeback Player of the Year Winners
- 2023: Alan Pulido – Sporting Kansas City
- 2022: Gonzalo Higuaín – Inter Miami CF
- 2021: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2020: Bradley Wright-Phillips – Los Angeles Football Cub
- 2019: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2018: Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew SC
- 2017: Clint Dempsey – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2016: Chris Pontius – Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City
- 2014: Rodney Wallace – Portland Timbers
- 2013: Kevin Alston – New England Revolution
- 2012: Eddie Johnson – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2011: David Beckham – LA Galaxy
- 2010: Bobby Convey – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2009: Zach Thornton – Chivas USA
- 2008: Kenny Cooper – FC Dallas
- 2007: Eddie Johnson – Kansas City Wizards
- 2006: Richard Mulrooney – FC Dallas
- 2005: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards
- 2004: Brian Ching – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2003: Chris Armas – Chicago Fire
- 2002: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards
- 2001: Troy Dayak – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards