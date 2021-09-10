How the Eastern Conference's Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs field is shaping up

The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs format and schedule is locked in for November and December, bringing increased focus to which teams can stay above the postseason lean and chase the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

That topic was debated on a bonus Extratime discussion, especially when evaluating which teams could lock up the all-important first-round byes. And as co-host Matt Doyle sees it, the Supporters’ Shield-leading New England Revolution are essentially a lock for that spot – trending toward their first piece of MLS silverware and holding a 14-point lead atop the Eastern Conference standings.

After them, things get a bit more interesting in the follow-up pack for the single-elimination, straight-bracket format. It contains Orlando City SC, a team Doyle’s particularly intrigued by since injuries and international call-ups have meant we’re yet to see the truest form of Oscar Pareja’s team during his second year at the helm. Just last year, the Lions snapped a five-year streak of playoff-less soccer since entering MLS as an expansion team in 2015.

“They’re one good week away from basically locking up their first-ever Supporters’ Shield,” Doyle said of New England. “It’s whether they’re going to threaten LAFC’s record for points in a season. They’re playing that well, and so then it does become an open question about two through four. And Nashville’s been excellent and just pounded NYCFC last weekend.