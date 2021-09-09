Five things to know about the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

Here are five things to know about this year's playoff format and its single-elimination format.

Once the dust settles on Decision Day – for 2021, that's Sunday, November 7 – 14 teams will embark on the playoff journey starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, November 20 and culminating in the MLS Cup Final three weeks later.

Major League Soccer fans are in for a ride when the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs get underway.

The simple version: 14 teams total, with the top seven from both the Eastern and Western Conferences qualifying. With expansion side Austin FC as the league's 27th team, just over half the league (51.8% to be precise) could lift the Philip F. Anschutz trophy at season's end.

The field will primarily be determined by points earned (with three points for a win, one point for a draw) over the 34-match regular season. In the case of a tie in the standings, there's a series of tiebreakers to sort the field, which unfold in this order:

Total number of wins per match Goal Differential (GD) per match (Goals For per match minus Goals Against per match) Goals For (GF) per match Fewest Disciplinary Points per match Away Goals Differential per Away match (Away Goals For per Away match minus Away Goals Against per Away match) Away Goals For per Away match Home Goals Differential per Home match (Home Goals For per Home match minus Home Goals Against per Home match) Home Goals For per Home match Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)

The disciplinary points factor in everything from fouls (worth a single point) to yellow cards (three points) and red cards or second yellow cards (seven points), all the way up eight points for any supplemental discipline issued by the league after reviewing misconduct during matches.

In the event that all 27 teams don't play the same number of matches, qualification for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will be determined by points earned on a per match basis, or points per game.

MLS clubs must play at least 30 games to qualify for the postseason unless a club is unable to reach 30 games due to one of the following factors: