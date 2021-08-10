How MLS' top 5 playmakers create chances

Some teams have one. Every team wants one. At least a handful of teams just went out and spent seven figures to get one in the transfer window.

Wow, that sounded a lot more like a really mediocre riddle and less like a direct segway into the focus of my column this week than I intended. I’m talking about chance creators, to be totally clear. That’s the answer to the weird soccer riddle: chance creators.

If you want to score goals, you need players who can exploit space, play exploratory passes and help set up their teammates for dangerous shooting opportunities. Classically, the No. 10 is the player responsible for creating the lion’s share of the chances. The No. 10 still reigns supreme in MLS, with players like Carles Gil pulling the strings in New England and Alejandro Pozuelo getting back up to speed in Toronto.

But high-level chance creators can also set up out wide or deeper in midfield. Looking at Second Spectrum’s expected assists tab, four of the top 10 xA-ers are No. 10s, two of them are outside backs, three of them are forwards and one plays a hybrid midfielder/attacker role. Chances can come from anywhere.