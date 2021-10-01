How MLS clubs marked the 2021 Kick Childhood Cancer campaign

Earlier this summer, Inter Miami were able to fulfill a final wish for a 15-year-old Inter Miami fan, Patricio Ojeda. Patricio was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and after a two-year battle, was given a short time to live. As a passionate fútbol and Inter Miami fan, Patricio’s final wish was to come to the DRV PNK Stadium and meet the players. Inter Miami was able to give Patricio and his family a day they would never forget. Inter Miami signed Patricio as an official player for the day, with his jersey waiting for him in the locker room alongside his favorite players, Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. As he was too unwell to attend a game, an intrasquad scrimmage was organized in his honor and Patricio was made captain for the day. The players treated him as a member of the squad as he sat alongside Phil Neville on the team bench for the game. Inter Miami staff and players raised funds for Patricio’s family who were struggling with the financial burden of their son’s illness. Sadly, Patricio lost his battle on July 31, 2021. A framed jersey will be placed at the DRV PNK Stadium to ensure Patricio will always be a part of this club. Inter Miami will dedicate this KCC to Patricio.