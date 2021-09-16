Julian Gressel, DC United work to help Kick Childhood Cancer

D.C. United player Julian Gressel has always made a point of saying that he believes it's important to use his platform as an athlete to make a difference off the field, specifically around the league's Kick Childhood Cancer campaign.

And they're not just words. The 27-year-old has become known for doing his best to make a positive impact in his community dating back to his days with Atlanta United, where he first connected with Owen Klemme, who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was just three years old in February 2018.

Gressel shared the backstory behind his subsequent friendship with Owen on the latest episode of The Call Up, starting with the pair's first interaction at an Atlanta United training session and continuing through regular hang-outs and even Gressel and his wife Casey accompanying the family trick-or-treating on Halloween. They stayed connected through Gressel's 2020 move to D.C. United, keeping in touch with the family via FaceTime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owen passed away on July 22, 2021.

"I still have a picture with him from that first hospital visit when we both built a Lego dinosaur together," Gressel recalled to hosts Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins. "And [I] just stayed in touch throughout and they invited us out for Halloween to go trick-or-treating with them. They even provided costumes for us, so they had a whole family costume theme of aliens, and they got me and Casey and even our dog something that their dad made from scratch. Me and Casey we were the son and the earth that the aliens invaded."