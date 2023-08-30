MLS & Continental Tire team up for 10th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign

Major League Soccer, MLS WORKS – the League’s social responsibility platform – and Continental Tire are teaming up during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 10th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” (KCC) campaign to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment. The campaign begins tonight (Matchday 29) and runs through the end of September.

"Major League Soccer and our clubs are grateful to partner with Continental Tire to raise awareness and resources in the fight against pediatric cancer," said Sola Winley, MLS Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

"Our collective aim is to inspire hope for families impacted by cancer and support efforts to provide access to life-saving treatment."

In celebration of the 10-year milestone, MLS and Continental Tire will donate more than $100,000 to Children’s Oncology Group (COG). The world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, COG unites more than 10,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world.

Fans are encouraged to support by donating $10 in honor of the 10 years MLS has been in the fight against childhood cancer. For every $10 donation, fans will receive a chance to win a trip to 2024 MLS All-Star Week in Columbus, Ohio.

"We are proud to partner with MLS WORKS on the Kick Childhood Cancer campaign for the fourth straight year," said Travis Roffler, director of marketing at Continental Tire. "Through this partnership, we have been able to raise more awareness and contribute important funds through Kick Childhood Cancer to help strengthen the Children’s Oncology Group's research efforts.