Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston's Fafa Picault fined, Philadelphia Union warned by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

One player has been issued an undisclosed fine and one team has been issued a warning by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 9 of the 2021 season

Picault throwing/kicking an object toward fans

Houston Dynamo FC winger Fafa Picault was found in violation of the league's policy regarding throwing/kicking an object toward fans. The infraction occurred in the 48th+ minute of their 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers on June 23.

Picault has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Philadelphia mass confrontation

The Philadelphia Union have been found in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy. Their infraction occurred in the 72nd minute of a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on June 23.

Philadelphia were issued a warning for their first violation.

Houston Dynamo FC Philadelphia Union Fafa Picault Disciplinary Committee Decision

