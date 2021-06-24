Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Portland Timbers 2

The Portland Timbers rallied for a 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday evening at BBVA Stadium, spoiling the home side’s Week 9 match after they announced Ted Segal as their new majority owner one day earlier.

The road point was salvaged by Tiimbers' striker Jeremy Ebobisse, who rose highest in the 91st minute to nod home his first goal of the year. Ebobisse made it 2-2 by latching onto a looping cross from center back Larrys Mabiala, beating Houston center back Tim Parker with his blind-side run.

Portland’s comeback started in the 50th minute through Dairon Asprilla, as the Colombian forward made it 2-1 on a counter-attack that was rooted in Houston’s corner kick. Asprilla led the charge by finding left back Claudio Bravo out wide, then gathered Bravo’s centering feed and dinked his shot over Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric.

Before the Timbers struck twice in the second half, Houston accomplished that in the first frame, starting in the 15th minute when Fafa Picault dunked on the goalmouth for a 1-0 lead. Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic did well to block Maxi Urruti’s volley following a corner kick, though Picault reacted quickest to nod home his second goal of the year.

Tyler Pasher doubled Houston’s strong start in the 33rd minute, collecting Matias Vera’s line-breaking pass before beating Ivacic with a curling effort. Pasher cushioned the feed with his left boot, then launched a right-footed shot to the bottom corner for a 2-0 advantage.