Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Portland Timbers 2

The Portland Timbers rallied for a 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday evening at BBVA Stadium, spoiling the home side’s Week 9 match after they announced Ted Segal as their new majority owner one day earlier.
The road point was salvaged by Tiimbers' striker Jeremy Ebobisse, who rose highest in the 91st minute to nod home his first goal of the year. Ebobisse made it 2-2 by latching onto a looping cross from center back Larrys Mabiala, beating Houston center back Tim Parker with his blind-side run.
Portland’s comeback started in the 50th minute through Dairon Asprilla, as the Colombian forward made it 2-1 on a counter-attack that was rooted in Houston’s corner kick. Asprilla led the charge by finding left back Claudio Bravo out wide, then gathered Bravo’s centering feed and dinked his shot over Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric.
Before the Timbers struck twice in the second half, Houston accomplished that in the first frame, starting in the 15th minute when Fafa Picault dunked on the goalmouth for a 1-0 lead. Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic did well to block Maxi Urruti’s volley following a corner kick, though Picault reacted quickest to nod home his second goal of the year.
Tyler Pasher doubled Houston’s strong start in the 33rd minute, collecting Matias Vera’s line-breaking pass before beating Ivacic with a curling effort. Pasher cushioned the feed with his left boot, then launched a right-footed shot to the bottom corner for a 2-0 advantage.
Both teams hit the crossbar during the first half, beginning with Dynamo center back Maynor Figueroa heading a Vera cross off the woodwork in the 28th minute. Portland midfielder Eryk Williamson fired a volley smack off the crossbar in the 42nd minute after executing a give-and-go with Pablo Bonilla.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This will feel like a loss for Houston after they were up 2-0. Instead, they’re winless in three and have taken two of six points since returning from the June international break. With a rotated squad and injury issues still lingering, this was a big result for Portland. The Timbers, as they chase silverware, need to get points from Western Conference games like this.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Dairon Asprilla's goal started Portland's comeback charge. He's now scored in back-to-back games and owns a team-leading three goals.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jeremy Ebobisse was scoreless before Wednesday night, then got off the mark in style. With Felipe Mora on international duty (Chile, Copa America) and Jaroslaw Niezgoda still working his way back from injury, Portland need Ebobisse to lead the line.
Next Up
- HOU: Saturday, June 26 at Real Salt Lake | 8 pm ET (UniMas, TUDN, Twitter)
- POR: Saturday, June 26 vs. Minnesota United FC | 11 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)