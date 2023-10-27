Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Houston Dynamo FC (No. 4) hope the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs end with their second trophy in 2023, as the reigning US Open Cup champions host Real Salt Lake (No. 5) Sunday evening in Game 1 of their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 series.
How to watch and stream
When
- Sunday, October 29 - 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas
The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning Salt Lake are guaranteed to host Houston on Nov. 6 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is set for Nov. 11 back at Shell Energy Stadium.
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 4th in Western Conference
- Record: 51 points (14W-11L-9D)
Houston have already lifted silverware this year, claiming the US Open Cup with a 2-1 win at Inter Miami CF on Sept. 27. That was a huge sign of progress during their first year under head coach Ben Olsen, all after 17 new players were signed for the 2023 campaign.
For Houston to find success, it often means Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla are keeping their midfield humming. Amine Bassi, Corey Baird and Nelson Quiñónes are among their biggest goalscoring threats.
As Olsen readies his players, Houston are making their first postseason trip since 2017. They’re a dark-horse candidate to win it all, entering on a four-game unbeaten run.
- Seed: 5th in Western Conference
- Record: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)
Even though one point separated these sides in the regular-season table, RSL failed to beat Houston in three attempts across all competitions. If those past results are any indication, the Claret-and-Cobalt enter as the underdog.
Two trends clash in this series, too. The Dynamo collected a Western Conference-high 37 points at home this season, allowing a joint-MLS-low 11 goals in home matches this season. Meanwhile, only Orlando City SC collected more points or won more matches on the road than RSL this season (28 points, eight wins).
Personnel-wise, RSL will need Diego Luna, Braian Ojeda, Justen Glad, Zac MacMath and more to be at their best. Fans are also closely tracking striker Cristian Arango’s (hamstring) health.
- May 6: 0-0 draw (regular season)
- Aug. 23: 3-1 Houston win (US Open Cup)
- Aug. 26: 3-0 Houston win (regular season)