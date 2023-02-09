Houston Dynamo sign left back Djevencio van der Kust on loan from FC Utrecht

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired left back Djevencio van der Kust on loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old Dutch defender is Houston’s second new left back signed this winter, following Brad Smith’s arrival in free agency. Smith is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last July while playing for D.C. United, while the Dynamo traded left back Adam Lundqvist to Austin FC last month.
“We are excited to welcome Djevencio to Houston and look forward to his continued development after earning competitive minutes in one of the top leagues in the world,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “He is a promising young player that we believe can make an impact this season. He was very clear about why he wanted to join the club and we’re excited to welcome him."
Van der Kust is Houston’s ninth new player added to their roster before manager Ben Olsen’s first year at the helm. He arrives with 24 appearances for FC Utrecht in all competitions, earning 48 appearances for Utrecht II prior to solidifying a spot on the first-team roster.
Aside from van der Kust, Houston have also brought in forward Ivan Franco (loan from Paraguay’s Club Libertad) and midfielder Amine Bassi (transfer from France’s FC Metz) from overseas this winter.
The Dynamo’s 2023 campaign begins with a Matchday 1 trip to FC Cincinnati on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’re hoping to book an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot for the first time since 2017.
