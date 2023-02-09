Houston Dynamo sign left back Djevencio van der Kust on loan from FC Utrecht

The 21-year-old Dutch defender is Houston’s second new left back signed this winter, following Brad Smith ’s arrival in free agency . Smith is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last July while playing for D.C. United , while the Dynamo traded left back Adam Lundqvist to Austin FC last month.

“We are excited to welcome Djevencio to Houston and look forward to his continued development after earning competitive minutes in one of the top leagues in the world,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “He is a promising young player that we believe can make an impact this season. He was very clear about why he wanted to join the club and we’re excited to welcome him."