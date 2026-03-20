Houston Dynamo sign defender Sam Vines

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed left back Sam Vines via free agency, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old USMNT defender and Colorado Rapids homegrown is under contract through 2027. He was waived by Colorado ahead of the 2026 season.

Vines joins Houston after posting 3g/7a in 116 all-competition appearances across two separate stints for Colorado (2018-21 & 2024-25). In between, he spent three seasons with Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League.

Internationally, Vines has one goal in nine USMNT caps.

“Sam is a fullback who brings versatility, quality on the ball and valuable experience at the MLS, European and international levels,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.

“His technical ability and understanding of the game fit well with the way we want to play. We are excited to welcome Sam and his wife to Houston and look forward to his contributions this season.”

Vines arrives near the end of an active winter transfer window for the Dynamo. The club added Designated Players Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme, among other high-profile signings, ahead of the 2026 MLS season.

Houston are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out last year.