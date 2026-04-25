New York City FC sign forward Arnau Farnós

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed forward Arnau Farnós through 2026 with options through the 2027-28 season, the club announced Saturday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard joins NYCFC after completing four short-term agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

Farnós has made three appearances for NYCFC and scored in the US Open Cup earlier this year.

"Arnau has taken advantage of his opportunities with both the first team and New York City FC II and has shown that he belongs," said NYCFC sporting director Todd Dunivant.

"His soccer IQ has earned the trust of his teammates and the staff, and we are looking forward to his continued progression."

Before turning pro, Farnós played college soccer for Oregon State. He was selected in the third round (No. 84 overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

"I’m super thankful for the club and for the staff for giving me the opportunity to be part of this team," said Farnós.

"I'm really happy to continue my journey as a professional soccer player and look forward to continuing to develop and help this team achieve its goals this season."