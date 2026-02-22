Colorado Rapids waive defender Sam Vines

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived, buyout

The Colorado Rapids have waived defender Sam Vines and exercised a buyout of his contract, the club announced Saturday.

The homegrown left back recorded 3g/7a in 116 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids across two stints (2018–21, 2024–26).

The 26-year-old, who has one goal in nine USMNT caps, has also played in Belgium for Royal Antwerp.

“We are grateful to Sam for his contributions to the Rapids over the years,” said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

"As a Colorado native and Homegrown player, he has been an important part of the club’s history. We appreciate his professionalism and commitment, and we wish him the best moving forward.”

Vines departs the Rapids shortly after they acquired left back Miguel Navarro on loan from Argentine Primera División club Talleres.

Colorado, led by new head coach Matt Wells, visit Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday for their season opener (9:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1).