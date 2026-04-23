Columbus Crew sign Dylan Chambost to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Dylan Chambost to a contract extension through June 2029, the club announced Thursday.

“Dylan’s consistency, reliability and performances have been evident over the past three seasons,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall. “His professionalism and team-first mindset have made a strong impact within our locker room.

"We are happy that Dylan will remain in Columbus for years to come, and we believe he will continue to grow and make an impact on our squad.”

Chambost has 3g/16a in 64 appearances across all competitions since joining Columbus in June 2024 from AS Saint-Étienne in his native France. The 28-year-old was a part of the Crew's Leagues Cup 2024-winning side.

“I’m really happy and proud to be extending my contract with the club," said Chambost.

“Being part of the Crew means a lot to me. I’m looking forward to continuing our journey together and achieving our goals."