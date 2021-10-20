Goal of the Week

Houston Dynamo FC's Darwin Quintero wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Darwin Quintero turned back the clock during MLS Week 30, and now he’s taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors.

The Houston Dynamo FC attacker garnered 37.4% of the vote for his incredible solo effort in a 2-1 home win over the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders. Quintero, whose MLS career began in 2018 with Minnesota United FC, displayed expert dribbling (complete with a sombrero and nutmeg) before firing home the eventual game-winner.

That match also produced the second-place nod, with Seattle left back Jimmy Medranda's top-corner rocket sweeping up 29.6% of the vote. Same goes for fourth place, which belonged to Houston striker Maxi Urruti with 14.1% of the vote after his spin-cycle volley.

The one outlier was New England Revolution striker Gustavo Bou, whose lobbed chip punctuated a 2-2 home draw with Chicago Fire FC. Bou, who’s chasing the Golden Boot presented by Audi, earned 18.9% of the vote in third place.

Check out all the nominees below.

Goal of the Week Darwin Quintero Houston Dynamo FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30
Seattle Sounders star Joao Paulo wins Week 29 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 29

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS products who have scored in the UEFA Champions League
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS products who have scored in the UEFA Champions League
MLS projected lineups - Week 31

MLS projected lineups - Week 31
MLS Fantasy Week 25 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 25 Positional Rankings
Houston Dynamo FC's Darwin Quintero wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Houston Dynamo FC's Darwin Quintero wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week
Your guide to watching tonight's 12-game MLS Wednesday
Voices: Sam Jones

Your guide to watching tonight's 12-game MLS Wednesday
2021 MLS Jersey Week gets underway with new Patch Program
Jerseys

2021 MLS Jersey Week gets underway with new Patch Program
More News
Video
Video
Week 31 bonanza tonight! Here's what you need to know
1:04

Week 31 bonanza tonight! Here's what you need to know
Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
1:34

Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
Dax McCarty: 400 MLS Appearance Club & Post-Playing Career Hints
40:03

Dax McCarty: 400 MLS Appearance Club & Post-Playing Career Hints
Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
1:17:21

Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
More Video