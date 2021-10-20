Houston Dynamo FC's Darwin Quintero wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week

Darwin Quintero turned back the clock during MLS Week 30, and now he’s taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors.

The Houston Dynamo FC attacker garnered 37.4% of the vote for his incredible solo effort in a 2-1 home win over the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders. Quintero, whose MLS career began in 2018 with Minnesota United FC, displayed expert dribbling (complete with a sombrero and nutmeg) before firing home the eventual game-winner.

That match also produced the second-place nod, with Seattle left back Jimmy Medranda's top-corner rocket sweeping up 29.6% of the vote. Same goes for fourth place, which belonged to Houston striker Maxi Urruti with 14.1% of the vote after his spin-cycle volley.

The one outlier was New England Revolution striker Gustavo Bou, whose lobbed chip punctuated a 2-2 home draw with Chicago Fire FC. Bou, who’s chasing the Golden Boot presented by Audi, earned 18.9% of the vote in third place.