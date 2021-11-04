Houston Dynamo FC part ways with head coach Tab Ramos

Ramos' contract was up at the end of the 2021 season and the club have decided not to extend it. Additionally, the club will not extend the contracts of assistant coaches Omid Namazi and Martin Vazquez.

“I want to thank Tab for everything he has done for this club over the last two years, on and off the pitch,” Onstad said in a team release. “In the short time that I have been here, it was apparent that he has made a tremendous positive impact on the culture of our team and has helped make Houston a more appealing destination for players within MLS and abroad. There is a strong foundation here and we are grateful to Tab for that.”