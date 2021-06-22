Houston Dynamo FC announce Ted Segal as new majority owner

Ted Segal has acquired a majority ownership position in Houston Dynamo FC , the club announced Tuesday. He’s also taken a majority interest in the NWSL’s Houston Dash and the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium, their soccer-specific stadium.

Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya, Ben Guill and James Harden will all retain minority stakes in the Dynamo. Additionally, Segal will serve on the MLS Board of Governors.

“As someone with a lifelong passion for soccer, having the opportunity to invest in professional soccer in Houston – a dynamic, diverse and growing city with such a storied history in professional sports is truly exciting,” Segal said in a release.

“The interest and passion for soccer in Houston are clear. The Dynamo and Dash have incredibly devoted fans that have supported championship clubs, Houston is a go-to destination for hosting major international soccer games and there’s a great group of leaders making a strong case for Houston to deservedly serve as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I am honored to join the club and its great supporters as the sport continues to ascend in the region and throughout the United States.”

Segal is the founder and president of EJS Group, a New York City-based real estate development and financing company that invests directly in real estate development opportunities across primary markets in the United States. He’s also the co-founder and chairman of Verance Capital, an investment vehicle that provides early and growth-stage capital for sports, media and live entertainment businesses.

Previously, Segal served as vice president at LS Power Equity Advisors and was an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP.

“We are pleased to welcome Ted to the MLS family and I am confident that he will be a strong leader for the Dynamo and a strong and committed supporter of the sport in such an important market for Major League Soccer,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a release.

“I’ve known Ted for a number of years and believe that his passion for the sport and disciplined and thoughtful approach to building and leading businesses will translate well for the future growth and success of the Dynamo, our league and the sport of soccer in the Houston market.”

Since playing their inaugural season in 2006, the Dynamo have won two MLS Cups (2006, 07). They also won the U.S. Open Cup in 2018.