New Houston GM Pat Onstad seeks "top-end talent" as Dynamo plan increased spending

It sure seems like it'll be a busy offseason in Houston.

Added Onstad: “This is a gentleman who believes in the city and is willing to support the club. I’m excited to have an opportunity from a budget standpoint to build this club and make it successful. I wouldn’t have taken this opportunity if I felt I didn’t have the support of ownership.”

“There will be a materially higher spend. Pat and I have talked about that objective," majority owner Ted Segal said. "I think when you see the salaries released at this time next season, it will be significantly different than today. It will be fitting for a city of this size and the support Houston gives.”

There are other ways that Columbus could prove to be the perfect experience for Onstad's new job. As in Houston, Columbus underwent an ownership change when he was given his new role. And, as proved to be the case with the Crew, there is an expectation in Houston that new ownership will also come with a bump in spending.

A job he called "good and safe" under highly-respected club president Tim Bezbatchenko, Onstad learned and grew in his role in Columbus. He and Bezbatchenko both often discussed the next step would be for him to become a GM elsewhere and, when Houston came calling this fall, Onstad had Columbus' backing and support. After excelling in interviews and presenting the club with a comprehensive plan, the Dynamo officially appointed Onstad GM on Monday.

Onstad spent the last three years as technical director and vice president of soccer operations for the Columbus Crew , helping build a roster that won MLS Cup in 2020.

“We were excited when the opportunity came up," Onstad told MLSsoccer.com. "For me, this is a club I’ve always had my eyes on since I left. In terms of me coming back, I couldn’t be more excited.”

A former Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper and two-time MLS Cup winner, Onstad has been named GM of the club he helped lead to glory as a player. Now, he's tasked with leading the rebuild into a new era under new ownership.

The Dynamo have made the playoffs just once since 2014 and have finished far below the playoff line in each of the last three seasons. Predictably, the new GM is looking to improve the roster he inherits.

“Number one is to get better on the field," Onstad said. "We have some core guys who are very good, but we’re missing some top-end talent and difference-makers. Those pieces who can turn games. In our league, it’s pretty close. It’s those players who make differences.”

Top-end talent has been amiss all year.

Houston previously had a core of DP attackers in Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis, but both players were transferred on in 2020 and the club has struggled to adequately replace either.

On the plus side, that also means there will be plenty of roster space for the new GM to maneuver.

Darwin Quintero and center back Teenage Hadebe were classified as DPs, though both can be bought down. Houston have the ability to open up three DP and two U22 Initiative spots this winter if they so choose.

“There is definitely room for improvement," Onstad said. "We’re not DP-tied, we have room for manipulation. The [U22 Initiative], too. I’m pretty comfortable with it.”

Onstad noted there is a decent core of players in place, like Hadebe, Tim Parker, Fafa Picault, Matias Vera, Corey Baird and others. He has a plan and a playing style he wants to deliver and aims to ensure the roster reflects that.