Pat Onstad named Houston Dynamo FC general manager

Pat Onstad has been named Houston Dynamo FC 's new general manager, it was announced Monday morning, returning the former goalkeeper to the club where he won back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2005-06.

Onstad heads to Houston after being the Columbus Crew's technical director and vice president of soccer operations. The position was open after Houston parted ways with Matt Jordan in late August.

While in Columbus, the two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (2003, '05) helped build the roster that won the 2020 MLS Cup and the 2021 Campeones Cup.

“As we went through the search process, Pat clearly showed himself to be the best person for the job based on his experience in a number of leadership roles, his track record of success at every stop and his understanding of our league, our club and our community,” Dynamo majority owner Ted Segal said in a statement. “His preparation and attention to detail during the interview process illustrated the qualities that I believe will make him successful as our general manager. I look forward to working with him to build the Dynamo into championship contenders once again.”

Onstad joined the Crew in 2014 as an assistant coach under now-US men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter, and was promoted to technical director and vice president of soccer operations prior to the 2019 season.

After retiring from playing in 2010, Onstad joined D.C. United as an assistant coach in 2011. He's also served as the chief scout and manager of football partnerships for Toronto FC.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Dynamo as general manager,” Onstad said. “My family and I loved our time in Houston when I played for the club, and it has been a goal of mine since I retired to return one day and help this club compete for championships again. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I can’t wait to get to work.”

A tall task awaits Onstad, with the Dynamo missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. Houston are 12th in the Western Conference standings, just two points ahead of expansion side Austin FC, before their 2021 regular-season finale Wednesday at CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

During his playing career, Onstad also won an MLS Cup with the San Jose Earthquakes (2003) and was twice named to the MLS Best XI (2003, '05).

“I am immensely proud of Pat as he has earned this opportunity and elevated role within MLS,” Crew president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “Having had the pleasure of working with Pat over the past three seasons, I know that his knowledge of the league and dedication to the role will help him to excel as a general manager.