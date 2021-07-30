Houston Dynamo FC acquire Corey Baird in trade with LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired forward Corey Baird from LAFC in exchange for $750,000 in General Allocation Money and an international slot for 2022, it was announced Friday.
The GAM outlay breaks down as LAFC receiving $68,675 in 2021 and $681,325 in 2022.
“We are thrilled to welcome Corey to the Houston Dynamo,” Dynamo senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan said in a statement. “He can play a variety of positions in the attacking third while adding important league and national team experience to our group. When you look at his age, character, and skillset, he is the type of player and person we want to be a part of our club moving forward.”
Baird, 25, made 14 appearances, starting nine games, during his first season with LAFC after a trade with Real Salt Lake in January. He had three goals and two assists for the Black & Gold, but started just once in the club's last eight games.
“We appreciate all of Corey’s efforts and contributions throughout his time here at LAFC,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in Houston.”
Baird spent three seasons with RSL after signing a homegrown contract ahead of the 2018 season. He was named Rookie of the Year after a stellar inaugural campaign. Over three seasons in Utah, he had 15 goals and 13 assists in 81 appearances.
Internationally, Baird has made four appearances with the US men's national team, tallying an assist on his debut in an international friendly against Panama on Jan. 28, 2019.
“Corey is a versatile attacking player with a relentless work rate. He fits perfectly into the team we are continuing to build,” Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos said. “He will be a key piece as we continue to fight for a playoff spot down the stretch.”
This is LAFC's second big outgoing trade this week, following midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye being sent to the Colorado Rapids. All the while, they're reportedly nearing a move for Colombian forward Cristian Arango.