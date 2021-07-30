Houston Dynamo FC acquire Corey Baird in trade with LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired forward Corey Baird from LAFC in exchange for $750,000 in General Allocation Money and an international slot for 2022, it was announced Friday.

The GAM outlay breaks down as LAFC receiving $68,675 in 2021 and $681,325 in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Corey to the Houston Dynamo,” Dynamo senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan said in a statement. “He can play a variety of positions in the attacking third while adding important league and national team experience to our group. When you look at his age, character, and skillset, he is the type of player and person we want to be a part of our club moving forward.”

Baird, 25, made 14 appearances, starting nine games, during his first season with LAFC after a trade with Real Salt Lake in January. He had three goals and two assists for the Black & Gold, but started just once in the club's last eight games.