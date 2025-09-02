Houston Dynamo acquire Sergio Santos off waivers

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired forward Sergio Santos off waivers, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Santos was available after being waived by FC Cincinnati last month.

“Sergio is a proven MLS veteran that brings additional physicality to our attack,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad. “He has been a part of multiple winning teams in MLS and understands how to earn results during this critical stretch of the season.

"We look forward to welcoming Sergio to Houston as we continue our push to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight year.”

A 2023 Supporters' Shield winner with Cincinnati, Santos produced 10g/10a in 102 all-competition appearances for the Orange & Blue, who acquired him via a 2022 trade with the Philadelphia Union.