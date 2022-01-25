Honduras vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's matchup.

John Herdman's group can create some separation in pursuit of a Qatar 2022 spot, too. Canada sit atop the Octagonal table with 16 points from eight matches as they look to qualify for the country's first World Cup since 1986.

The march towards history continues for the Canada men's national team with Thursday's Concacaf World Cup Qualifying road matchup at Honduras.

Canada

The Canadians have made a WCQ statement that they're here to stay as a force in Concacaf with a golden generation of talent that's pacing the Octagonal pack. Now it's all about keeping their foot on the gas and seeing out the job, with a seminal moment for the program squarely within their grasp.

Going into Thursday's road test, Canada are the only undefeated team left through eight qualifying matches (4W-0L-4D record). They should have plenty of confidence in their ability to earn a road result after managing that feat against Mexico, the United States and Jamaica. The only hesitation is Canada previously drew Honduras 1-1 at BMO Field in September as the final round of qualifiers got underway.

They'll have to confront a couple of wrinkles this go-around, with the absence of superstar Alphonso Davies a glaring hole. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC product wasn't named to Herdman's 25-man roster because of a heart issue detected after a bout with COVID-19.