Canada names 25-player roster for winter World Cup Qualifiers

Canada have named a 25-player roster for the January/February window of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, though will be without star player Alphonso Davies. Mild myocarditis was previously detected in the Vancouver Whitecaps FC product after he contracted COVID-19.

Currently atop the Concacaf Octagonal table with 16 points from eight games (4W-0L-4D record), Canada will travel to face Honduras on Jan. 27 and El Salvador on Feb. 2. In between, they’ll host the United States on Jan. 30 in Hamilton, Ontario.

“We look forward to coming home and playing in front of our fans, they have made the difference every time,” head coach John Herdman said in a release. “This will be a tough window, but we are strong and will embrace the challenges as we continue to take it one match at a time.”