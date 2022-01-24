Canada names 25-player roster for winter World Cup Qualifiers

Canada have named a 25-player roster for the January/February window of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, though will be without star player Alphonso Davies. Mild myocarditis was previously detected in the Vancouver Whitecaps FC product after he contracted COVID-19.

Currently atop the Concacaf Octagonal table with 16 points from eight games (4W-0L-4D record), Canada will travel to face Honduras on Jan. 27 and El Salvador on Feb. 2. In between, they’ll host the United States on Jan. 30 in Hamilton, Ontario.

“We look forward to coming home and playing in front of our fans, they have made the difference every time,” head coach John Herdman said in a release. “This will be a tough window, but we are strong and will embrace the challenges as we continue to take it one match at a time.”

The roster features eight MLS players, with 2021 Canadian Championship winners CF Montréal pacing the way with three selections.

Check out the full roster below as Concacaf teams chase three automatic spots to Qatar 2022. The fourth-place nation advances to an inter-continental playoff.

Canada last made a FIFA World Cup in 1986.

Canada roster for January/February World Cup qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Milan Borjan – Red Star Belgrade
  • Maxime Crépeau – LAFC
  • Jayson Leutwiler – Oldham Athletic

DEFENDERS (9)

  • Samuel Adekugbe – Hatayspor FC
  • Derek Cornelius – Panetolikos FC
  • Cristián Gutierrez – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Doneil Henry – Unattached
  • Alistair Johnston – CF Montréal
  • Scott Kennedy – SSV Jahn Regensburg
  • Richie Laryea – Nottingham Forest FC
  • Kamal Miller – CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitória – Moreirense FC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Stephen Eustáquio – Porto
  • Liam Fraser – KMSK Deinze
  • Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş JK
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye – Colorado Rapids
  • Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
  • Samuel Piette – CF Montréal

FORWARDS (7)

  • Tajon Buchanan – Club Brugge KV
  • Lucas Cavallini – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Jonathan David – Lille OSC
  • David Junior Hoilett – Reading FC
  • Cyle Larin – Beşiktaş JK
  • Liam Millar – FC Basel
  • Iké Ugbo – KRC Genk
