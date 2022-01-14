Alphonso Davies ruled out of Canada’s WCQs after COVID-related heart issue

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Canada will be without star player Alphonso Davies for the impending January/February window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, Canada Soccer announced Friday.

Davies, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC product, has been ruled out by German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich as signs of mild myocarditis were detected after he contracted COVID-19. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and has been linked closely to the pandemic.

Canada, first in the Octagonal standings and chasing their first World Cup trip since 1986, await this trio of Octagonal matches:

  • Jan. 27 at Honduras
  • Jan. 30 vs. United States
  • Feb. 2 at El Salvador

Davies is instrumental to Canada’s quest for a Qatar 2022 berth, which goes to Concacaf’s top three teams (fourth place goes to inter-confederation playoff). The 21-year-old has 10 goals in 30 caps with head coach John Herdman’s team.

During his MLS career, Davies debuted for Vancouver in 2016 and secured the second-most expensive outbound transfer in league history, moving to Bayern for up to $22 million in Winter 2019. 

Now, he’s among the world’s best left-sided players – capable of featuring at outside back or in the attack.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Canada

Related Stories

Sebastian Lletget: USMNT’s 2019 loss to Canada “opened up our eyes”
CanMNT cancels Florida training camp, friendly vs. Guatemala
Report: Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan has MLS offer from unnamed club
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake make Axel Kei youngest player in MLS history 
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake make Axel Kei youngest player in MLS history 
Columbus Crew acquire Jake Morris in trade with Seattle Sounders
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire Jake Morris in trade with Seattle Sounders
Sebastian Lletget: USMNT’s 2019 loss to Canada “opened up our eyes”

Sebastian Lletget: USMNT’s 2019 loss to Canada “opened up our eyes”
Alphonso Davies ruled out of Canada’s WCQs after COVID-related heart issue
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Alphonso Davies ruled out of Canada’s WCQs after COVID-related heart issue
Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Is a Yeferson Soteldo-Carlos Salcedo swap next in Toronto FC's revamp?
Extratime

Is a Yeferson Soteldo-Carlos Salcedo swap next in Toronto FC's revamp?
More News
Video
Video
2022 eMLS League Series 1 Qualifying Highlights
0:59

2022 eMLS League Series 1 Qualifying Highlights
Salcedo in? Pulido out! Breaking down the latest news across MLS
1:25:53

Salcedo in? Pulido out! Breaking down the latest news across MLS
Will Toronto pull off a Salcedo for Solteldo swap?
10:34

Will Toronto pull off a Salcedo for Solteldo swap?
Austin FC signs Jhojan Valencia
2:15

Austin FC signs Jhojan Valencia
More Video