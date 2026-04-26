Austin FC roar back to life with Copa Tejas statement

If there's one team that really needed a win on MLS Matchday 10, it was Austin FC .

"And I think the players showed what we're trying to show every single game."

"It's been a really tough time," head coach Nico Estéz told reporters post-match. "For everyone here: staff, players, everyone.

With the Q2 Stadium crowd in their corner, Austin delivered arguably their best performance of the season for a 2-0 win .

Winless in eight games, the Verde & Black entered Walmart Saturday Showdown against Copa Tejas rivals Houston Dynamo FC in desperate need of a result.

"We need to utilize those moments better and capitalize those moments better."

"I told [the players] after the game, we even had opportunities to score a third goal," said Estévez.

Uzini, the Verde & Black's club-record signing, improved to 3g/3a on the season.

Nelson scored his second goal of the year to boost his chances of making Canada 's squad for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Austin's two goals came courtesy of Jayden Nelson and Myrto Uzuni , who returned to the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's 5-1 defeat at Supporters' Shield-leading San Jose .

Wolff, Vazquez near return

Saturday's much-needed result comes as Austin await the return of USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez and rising homegrown Owen Wolff.

"[Owen] and Brandon and Dani [Pereira] are very close," said Estévez. "We expect that now that we have a full week, we can integrate all three with the team."

Vazquez tore his right ACL in July of last year, while a hernia injury has prevented Wolff from building on his breakout 7g/8a 2025 campaign.

Pereira suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month.

"Brandon has been training with the team, Owen the same. Dani's gonna have his first week with the team," added Estévez. "And we're just waiting on Brandon's appointment on Wednesday, so the doctor can clear him.